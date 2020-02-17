FULL JOB DESCRIPTION

Job Title: Campaign Organiser, Twickenham and Richmond Liberal Democrats

Responsible to: Local Party Chair

Salary: £21,000–£25,000 pa (depending on experience)

Tenure: Permanent

Vacancy: One FTE

Hours: FTE 37.5 hours/week

Location: 108 South Worple Way, East Sheen, Richmond upon Thames SW14 8TN

Closing Date: 18:00 hours on Friday 21 February 2020.

Purpose of the job

As Campaign Organiser, you will be the campaigning and organisational face of the Twickenham and Richmond Liberal Democrats. In the last 21 months, we have won control of the local council, increased our local membership to over 2000, and won two parliamentary seats. With elections in 2020, 2022 and 2024, we are looking for a highly skilled individual to help sustain our success and propel us forward as one of the leading local parties in the country.

You will be expected to manage and inspire a large team of volunteers, lead production on all our digital and printed literature, be proactive in communications through email and our website to all our electorate, and support management of our electoral and membership data.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

geraldine.locke@btinternet.com

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

Two referees, (one from your previous employer)

Interview dates:Shortlisted applicants for interview will be notified by Monday 24 February 2020, to be invited to interview for later that week. Unsuccessful applicants will be notified on this date also.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.