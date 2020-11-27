Campaign Organiser, Wells Liberal Democrats

Salary: By negotiation, subject to skills and experience. (In range £18,000 - £24,000)

Tenure: Permanent, subject to an initial three-month probationary period.

Hours: 40 per week with 20 days' paid holiday per year plus Bank Holidays

Location: Wells Constituency (Somerset) / working from home

Closing date: 4 December. It is anticipated that interviews will take place from the second week in December.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

Further information, a job description and person specification document are available from Rosemary Hasler on 01934712264 / 07866760329 / candidates@wellslibdems.org.uk

Your letter of application should be returned with your CV, explaining why you believe you would be suitable for this role to candidates@wellslibdems.org.uk.

This post is offered as a full-time post, or could be split into two jobs. Please indicate whether you are interested in only full or only part time working, or if you would consider either.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.