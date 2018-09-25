Salary: £19,000 - 25,000 per annum

Responsible to: Local Party Chair

Hours: Full time, 37.5 hours per week

Location: Winchester

Closing Date: 12 October 2018

After achieving one of the biggest increases in the Liberal Democrat vote in the 2017 General Election, and coming within 84 votes of taking control of Winchester City Council in 2018, Winchester District Liberal Democrats are looking for a new Campaign Organiser who can help us:

Win the Winchester Parliamentary Constituency at the next General Election.

Win control of Winchester City Council in 2019

It is recommended you read the full job description before applying for this role.

To apply:

Please apply by email attaching:

• A full CV (no more than two pages and including contact telephone numbers and email address)

• A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it

• If available, please also include examples of printed and/or online campaigns that you have designed.

Please email your CV and covering letter to lyndajmurphy@hotmail.com. Please also contact Lynda if you have any questions about the role.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from people with characteristics currently under-represented among our staff.