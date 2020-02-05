Full Job Description

Job Title: Campaign Organiser, Winchester District Liberal Democrats

Responsible to: Local Party Chairman

Salary: £21,000 - £26,000 pa (pro rata)

Tenure: Permanent

Hours: FTE 37.5 hours or PT/Job Share 20 hours per week

Location: 9 City Business centre, Hyde Street, Winchester, SO23 7TA

Closing date: 17th February 2020

Purpose of the job

As campaign organiser, you will be the face of the Winchester District Liberal Democrats. We have just won control of the local council, increased our local membership to over 1000, and come within touching distance of winning a parliamentary seat. With elections every year, we are looking for either a highly skilled individual or two part time/ job share employees, to help propel us to the next level.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

Jon_Williams@outlook.com

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

Interview dates: Shortlisted applicants for interview will be notified by Tuesday 18th February 2020, and be invited to interview. Unsuccessful applicants will be notified on this date also

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.