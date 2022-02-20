Liberal Democrats

Communications & Campaigns Officer (North Shropshire)

By Anonymous on February 20, 2022

Responsible to: Helen Morgan MP & Shropshire Liberal Democrats

Salary: £20-26,000 per annum, based on experience

Tenure: Twelve month fixed term contract

Hours: Full time, 40 hours per week

Location: North Shropshire (office location tbc)

Closing date: 11.59pm, Sunday 27th February 2022

Purpose of the Job

This is a split role position with Helen Morgan MP and Shropshire Liberal Democrats to assist with the running of parliamentary and local party campaigns, and with coordinating the MP’s and local party press work, among other responsibilities. A full, clean driving license and access to a car is advantageous.

How to apply:

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with your application.  

  • A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address
  • A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) stating specifically how your experience and skills match the job description and person specification.
  • Contact details for 2 referees

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact [email protected]

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The  Party  believes  it  is  essential  to  foster  equity,  equality,  diversion  and  inclusion  within  our workforce.  We  want  our employees  to  thrive  in  an  environment  where  everyone  is  welcome and  supported  to  achieve  their  potential.  It  is  important  to  celebrate  what  makes  us  unique  and that  you  feel  valued,  appreciated  and  free  to  be  who  you  are.

