Campaigns and Communications Intern

Salary: £11,735.00 to £14,924.00 /year

Location: Salford M5

Hours: Full-time, Internship

Purpose of job

ALDC (Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors) is the leading campaigning organisation within the Liberal Democrats.

Our internship programme is now in its 5th year. We're looking for someone who wants to learn campaigning and communication skills and help us win in the 2021 local elections. Some of the job is based at our HQ in Salford Quays and some of the job working with local Lib Dems in Greater Manchester helping them campaign.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

Application is through the Indeed website here

ed.stephenson@aldc.org

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.