Campaigns and Volunteer Officer South Gloucestershire Liberal Democrats

Working For: South Gloucestershire Liberal Democrats

Location: Based at the South Gloucestershire Liberal Democrats office, currently in Chipping Sodbury, but home working may be necessary and lone working for significant periods may be

required.

Salary: £18,000 - £26,000 depending on experience

Reporting to: Chair, South Gloucestershire Liberal Democrats

Contract: Fixed term until six weeks past the next UK General Election or South Gloucestershire elections, whichever comes later.

Are you a strong team player, great at mobilising volunteers, well-organised and a self-starter? South Gloucestershire Liberal Democrats are looking for a new Campaigns and Volunteer Officer.

Working closely with the campaign team, the successful candidate will be responsible for mobilising our volunteers, upskilling branches, helping develop our social media campaigning, and managing our campaign hub . You will need to have good communication skills as you will be responsible for recruiting and organising volunteers.

You will be joining a campaign team keen to adopt new approaches. The team includes a new generation of campaigners and people with a long record of winning at Parliamentary and local government level, all keen to increase diversity and widen our support base in order to win. We are firmly rooted in a community politics based approach committed to working with our communities to help them.

South Gloucestershire is a rural area with limited public transport. You will need a car in order to attend meetings across the region and also to transport campaign materials. You must also be prepared to work flexibly with some weekend and evening work. Based at our hub you will need to be a self starter who can cope with lone or home working.

full job description ,if you need more information please email [email protected].

To apply, please send a CV and Covering Letter (including contact details for two referees, one of whom should be your current or recent employer) to [email protected]. Your application should explain why you have the energy, skills, understanding of political campaigning and any other relevant experience to make a real difference to our communities.

Closing date for applications: 25th August 2021

Interviews will be held in early September 2021.

http://www.southgloslibdems.org.uk

GDPR:

Take responsibility for understanding and complying with the Liberal Democrat’s approach to data protection by completing regular Data Protection and UK GDPR training and adhering to policies and guidance which improve knowledge and promote best practice.

Information Asset Owners (IAOs), Directors and Heads of teams

Take responsibility for understanding and complying with the Liberal Democrat’s approach to data protection by completing regular Data Protection and UK GDPR training and adhering to policies and guidance which improve knowledge and promote best practice.

Responsible for specific information assets and assessing and mitigating risks to information within the area you manage. This involves ensuring the security, accuracy and integrity of the data held on the systems you manage and for mitigating any potential risks.

Raise awareness of data protection issues and ensure staff are aware of their responsibilities towards the information they use.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.