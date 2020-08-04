Campaigns and Youth Project Assistant (Kendal)

Normal place of work: WLLD office, Kendal

Type: Temporary, full time (37.5 hours per week)

Duration: 1 September to 30 June, flexible

Basic salary: £16,497 gross per year

Purpose of job

To be responsible for the development of the MP’s work with young people throughout the constituency, developing their political awareness of the importance of the Liberal Democrat Party, and to assist with the provision of practical campaigns support to the MP and local party including media work, literature production and delivery.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

tina@timfarron.co.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 1 page of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.