Campaigns Assistant (Westmorland, Furness & Eden Lib Dems)

Responsible to: Tim Farron MP & the Westmorland, Furness & Eden Lib Dems

Salary: £20,000 pro rata

Tenure: Fixed term to 31st May 2022 with the potential to be extended

Hours: 37.5 hours per week



Location: Kendal, Cumbria

Closing date: 12 noon, Wednesday 2nd February 2022

Purpose of the job

To work with the Westmorland, Eden and Furness Liberal Democrat campaign team, Tim Farron MP, councillors and candidates to deliver successful election campaigns with specific responsibility for the Eden part of Cumbria.

How to apply

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with your application.

A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) stating specifically how your experience and skills match the job role.

Please submit your application to Tina Perkins at [email protected]

Brief written exercises and interviews will be held at Tim Farron’s constituency office on Thursday, 3 February 2022. Start date will ideally be as soon as possible.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Diversity, Inclusion and Equality is at our core here at Liberal Democrats, we promote behaviours that support the equality of all people and we believe it's important to celebrate what makes us unique and help to educate people about the different cultures, orientations, genders and more.