Campaigns & Digital Officer (Scotland)

Salary: £18,000 - £24,000 dependent on experience

Benefit: 8% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Responsible to: Head of Campaigns for Scotland

Hours: Full time, 37.5 hours per week

Tenure: Permanent

Location: Scottish Party HQ, Edinburgh

Closing Date: 12pm 28th February 2019

Purpose:

Reporting to the Head of Campaigns in Scotland, you will be responsible for helping to deliver electoral success across Scotland. You will support strong local campaign teams in held and target areas with additional focus on implementing digital campaigning, both within individual seats and across Scotland.

You will have experience in running successful campaigns and have an understanding and experience of using a range of online and offline campaign tools and tactics, with the ability to put theory into practice to help local teams across Scotland grow.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

paul.moat@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

CV (including contact telephone numbers and email address);

Covering letter (no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it.)

A few examples of your work that illustrate how you meet the essential and/or desirable skills.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from people with characteristics currently under-represented among our staff, and applicants with campaign experience outside the political sector.