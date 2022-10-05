Job Title: Campaigns Manager (Poole, and Mid Dorset & North Poole)

Responsible to: The two Constituency Chairs

Tenure: Initially 12 months with the possibility of extending.

Salary: £28,000 - £32,000 per annum

Hours: Full time – 35 hours per week. There will be a requirement of some evenings and weekend working.

Location: Based in the Poole and MDNP Constituency offices but with the flexibility of working in other locations across the constituencies.

Start date: This is for an immediate start.

Closing date: 12th October 2022

Purpose of job

To deliver election success in priority areas across the two constituencies, as well as spreading our success to neighbouring constituencies. This position is being jointly funded across both constituencies and so will have some management and strategic input to the steering group.

The clear objective is delivering an increase in Lib Dem councillors within BCP council in 2023, and then to support success in Dorset Council in 2024 and lead the General Election campaign

How to Apply

Applicants are advised to read the full role description before applying. For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact Vikki Slade, Group Leader for BCP Council at [email protected]

A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter of no more than 1 page of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in this advert.

Equality and Diversity Monitoring Form

CLOSING DATE; 12 OCTOBER 2022

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Please let us have details of two referees including one from your current or most recent employer if applicable – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will not notify applicants if their application has been unsuccessful at the shortlisting stage.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.

What's it like working here? Well here's the deal!!