Liberal Democrats

Campaigns Officer (East of England)

By Andrea Lozano on October 29, 2019

 

Job Tittle:                Campaigns Officer (East of England)

Responsible to:       East of England Campaigns Chair

Salary:                    £18,000 - £24,000 per annum

Tenure:                   Initial fixed term (Three months) with the potential to extend

Hours:                     Full time 37.5 hours per week

Location:                 Home based, with travel

Closing Date:          12 noon, 1st November 2019

Purpose of job

To grow the capacity of local parties in the East of England, helping them take advantage of any surge in the polls. Also to work with the national campaigns team to deliver election success in priority areas in the region, with a clear objective of putting “more gold on the map” – be it Lib Dem MPs, Lib Dem-led Councils, Lib Dem Mayors and PCCs. This includes developing capacity to enable success in future elections.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

dmn21@hotmail.com

Please apply by email attaching:

  • A copy of your CV; including complete work history
  • A Covering Letter; no more than 1 page of A4 in length

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.

