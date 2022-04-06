Job Title: Campaigns Officer (Print and Resources)

Responsible to: Campaigns Manager (Design and Print)

Salary: Up to £26,500

Hours: 3 days per week up to full time

Tenure: Permanent

Location: Home based with occasional travel

Purpose of job

As our Campaigns Officer (Print & Resources) you will be working in our Field Resources Team, responsible for leading the production of print material templates and campaign packs, project managing national print and production projects, and managing our relationship with key print providers.

You’ll have excellent communication skills to manage our relationships with print suppliers, and to coordinate our activities across other organisations and teams within the Lib Dem family.

How to apply:

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with your application.

A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it To be considered for this position, please submit your application to [email protected]

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will not notify applicants if their application has been unsuccessful at shortlisting stage.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.

