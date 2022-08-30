Job Title: Campaigns Officer (Print & Resources)

Responsible to: Campaigns Manager (Design & Print)

Salary: Up to £26,500 per annum pro rata Benefit: 3% Employer’s Pension Contribution and HQ rewards package

Tenure: Permanent

Hours: Negotiable 0.6 - Full time

Location: London

(This role can be Home based with occasional travel into London)

Purpose of job

As our Campaigns Officer (Print & Resources) you will be working in our Field Resources Team, responsible for leading the production of print material templates and campaign packs, project managing national print and production projects, and managing our relationship with key print providers. You’ll have excellent communication skills to manage our relationships with print suppliers, and to coordinate our activities across other organisations and teams within the Lib Dem family.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

Please read the full job description here. For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact: attaching: - [email protected]

A copy of your CV; including complete work history A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly, how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement. A completed diversity monitoring form. Please ensure we have the means to contact you by phone and email.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date (if one is given). We will not notify applicants if their application has been unsuccessful at the shortlisting stage.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are. What's it like working here? Well here's the deal!!