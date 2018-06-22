North Devon Constituency Campaigns Organiser

Salary: £18,500-22,500 per annum

Responsible to: Deputy Head of Campaigns, Elections & Development (West)

Hours: Full time, 12 month contract

Location: Barnstaple, North Devon

Closing Date: Friday 13 July 2018

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Campaigns Organiser to work for North Devon Constituency Liberal Democrats.

You will play a central role within the local party reporting to the Deputy Head of Campaigns and the local party. The role presents an opportunity to develop your own skills in a traditionally strong liberal democrat constituency.

We are looking for someone with strong interpersonal, communications and organisational skills to help recruit and develop our volunteer base and to support local campaigns. We need an experienced campaign organiser who has the competencies to manage both local elections and the GE campaign of a target seat. You will be expected to spend most of your time meeting and recruiting local activists, not crunching data and art working leaflets.

It is recommended you read the full job description before applying for this role.

To apply:

Please apply by email attaching:

• A full CV (no more than two pages and including contact telephone numbers and email address);

• A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it

Please email your CV and covering letter to nick.pentney@libdems.org.uk with the subject ‘Constituency Organiser’. For an

informal discussion about the role, please call Nick Pentney on 07887 411253.

Interviews: Week commencing 16 July 2018