Campaigns Organiser in the Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency

Job Title: Campaigns Organiser

Salary: £20,000 to £22,500 depending on experience.

Tenure: Fixed Contract until 31st May 2022

Closing Date: 27th April 2020

Purpose of job

This role will be part of a campaign group in the Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency, to take control of Harrogate Borough Council in the May 2022 elections and then win back the parliamentary seat from the Conservatives at the next general election.

You will be primarily focused on ensuring that our messages get out via direct voter contact by working closely with volunteers. This will involve organising and running regular doorstep and telephone canvass sessions, but also training volunteers to take increased roles in the campaign to increase our capacity. You will work closely with the Campaign Manager to support all aspects of the campaign.

The role requires strong interpersonal skills, patience, persistence, enthusiasm, good communication skills and the ability to work well with anyone.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

michael.newbyld@gmail.com

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV, including complete work history. A covering letter, no more than two pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the “Main Duties” and “Person Specification”. Please write your name on top of the covering letter. Please give salary expectations and when you will be able to start. Please give two references.



We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.