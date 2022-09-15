Campaigns Organiser Portsmouth

Job Title: Campaigns Organiser

Working For: Portsmouth Liberal Democrats

Location: Portsmouth

Salary: £24-26,000 per annum, dependent on experience.

Length of Contract: To the next General Election

How to apply;

Applicants are advised to read the full role description before applying. For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact :

A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address [email protected]

A covering letter of no more than 1 page of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in this advert.

Equality and Diversity Monitoring Form

CLOSING DATE; Friday 23 rd September 2022 5pm

Interview/Start Dates; Interviews will be in person at the Portsmouth office on 29 th September or 3 rd October 22

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of two referees including one from your current or most recent employer if applicable – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will not notify applicants if their application has been unsuccessful at the shortlisting stage.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.