Could you be our candidate for Mayor of London?

Nearly nine million people, 300 languages, the second largest financial centre in the world, a power house of culture, media and business and the driver of the UK economy: London is a fantastic place to live and work. But the combination of a higher poverty rate than the rest of England, Brexit, COVID-19 and an ineffectual Mayor have presented Londoners with huge challenges.

We are looking for a candidate for Mayor (following the decision of Siobhan Benita to stand down) who will lead our campaign for the election in May 2021.

This is an important and high-profile role in one of the most diverse and liberal cities on Earth. We want to ensure that our members have the chance to select the best possible person.

Our candidate needs to be able to inspire and motivate our members in London and work closely with our team of London Assembly candidates. Our candidate will need to be active on social media, generate media coverage and engage with the diverse range of communities we have in London.

You won't be on your own. As well as the employed 2021 Campaign Director and Head of Communications, you will be working with our team of GLA list and Constituency candidates, the Regional Executive and Local Parties to get our message out across London. One advantage of the delay is that many local parties will be treating this as part of their 2022 campaign for the London Borough elections.

One of the requirements is that applicants need to be approved Parliamentary candidates, but we may be able to run an approval day beforehand so this need not be an insurmountable obstacle.

For further details including how to get an application pack, please go to the members section of the website: www.libdems.org.uk/london_mayor21. (You will need to login to the site to access this page. If you have any difficulties with your login, contact help@libdems.org.uk.)

Completed applications must be in by 5pm on Friday 21 August 2020.

If you would like to have a chat about the role and what it requires please contact the Regional Secretary, Simon McGrath, on simonmcgrathld@gmail.com.