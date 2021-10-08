Brand new: candidate letterhead bulk buy

Liberal Democrats

By Henry McMorrow on October 08, 2021

As seats begin to elect new Parliamentary election candidates, now's the time to get your stationary stocked up.

After requests from a number of new candidates, we've worked with Election Workshop to put together a fantastic deal to ensure your candidate has a well stocked supply of letterheads for responding to casework.

The Campaigns and Elections Team have designed a template for you to make use of which is available here. (LINK)

The best bit about this deal is it's super-simple and there's only one deadline at this stage - Election Workshop are able to honour the prices below and deliver before Christmas as long as you've got your order in by 15th December.

How to Order

Simply email the amount you would like to order to [email protected] with the name of the seat you are ordering for in the subject line and your delivery and billing address. Election Workshop will invoice you directly.

How to submit your artwork

Email artwork directly to Andy at [email protected], ensuring the subject line is the name of the seat you are ordering for. 

Supply artwork as a CMYK pdf with 3mm bleed (from affinity that is selecting Export, selecting "PDF (press ready)" and ticking bleed.

The Imprint is: Election Workshop, 3 Sheffield St, Manchester M1 2ND

Prices

Please note prices are final prices and exclusive of VAT but inclusive of delivery to one UK address.

  100gsm 100gsm 120gsm 120gsm
  Single Sided (£) Double Sided (£) Single Sided (£) Double Sided (£)
500 29 39 32 49
1000 38 45 43 69
2000 43 59 49 85
2500 49 69 59 119
3000 65 79 79 139
4000 79 89 89 155
5000 85 99 99 165
6000 99 109 115 185
7000 109 125 135 199
7500 119 139 149 215
8000 129 155 169 229
9000 139 169 179 239
10,000 145 179 189 249
12,500 189 219 235 319
15,000 205 259 265 369
20,000 279 329 345 479
25,000 345 399 425 589
30,000 399 485 505 699
35,000 475 569 585 809
40,000 549 655 665 919
45,000 599 739 745 1029
50,000 659 825 825 1139

 

 

