Brand new: candidate letterhead bulk buy

As seats begin to elect new Parliamentary election candidates, now's the time to get your stationary stocked up.

After requests from a number of new candidates, we've worked with Election Workshop to put together a fantastic deal to ensure your candidate has a well stocked supply of letterheads for responding to casework.

The Campaigns and Elections Team have designed a template for you to make use of which is available here. (LINK)

The best bit about this deal is it's super-simple and there's only one deadline at this stage - Election Workshop are able to honour the prices below and deliver before Christmas as long as you've got your order in by 15th December.

How to Order

Simply email the amount you would like to order to [email protected] with the name of the seat you are ordering for in the subject line and your delivery and billing address. Election Workshop will invoice you directly.

How to submit your artwork

Email artwork directly to Andy at [email protected], ensuring the subject line is the name of the seat you are ordering for.

Supply artwork as a CMYK pdf with 3mm bleed (from affinity that is selecting Export, selecting "PDF (press ready)" and ticking bleed.

The Imprint is: Election Workshop, 3 Sheffield St, Manchester M1 2ND

Prices

Please note prices are final prices and exclusive of VAT but inclusive of delivery to one UK address.