Meet your candidates for Vice President

Nominations closed for the Vice President with responsibility for Ethnic Minority election today at noon and six candidates had obtained enough nominations to appear on the ballot.

Those candidates* are:

Amna Ahmad who was nominated by 52 members and 1 local party

Roderick Lynch who was nominated by 65 members and 1 SAO

Tahir Maher who was nominated by 13 members

Julliet Makhapila who was nominated by 23 members

Rabi Martins who was nominated by 7 members and 1 local party

Marisha Ray who was nominated by 55 members

*Candidates appear here in alphabetical order by surname.

The party is organising a number of hustings, where members will have the opportunity to ask questions of the candidates and will be publishing details of those very soon.

Candidates will also have the opportunity to communicate directly with the membership via email and the Internal Elections Discussion Group.

Keep your eyes peeled for more information from the candidates and on hustings dates!

Additional information on nominations

256 nominations from members were received, 216 of which were valid.

40 nominations from 30 individuals were marked as invalid by the Returning Officer, for the following reasons:

Nominating more candidates than there were available vacancies*: 22 nominations from 13 individuals.

Submitting more than one nomination for a single candidate**: 18 nominations from 17 people.

* The election rules state that you can only nominate as many candidates as there are vacancies. There was one vacancy. In the event of a nomination being marked as invalid, the Returning Officer contacted the member to inform them of this and allow them to change their nomination if they wished.

** In the event of a duplicate nomination being submitted, the candidate still received one nomination and only surplus nominations were marked as invalid. The Returning Officer did not contact members whose nominations were invalidated for this reason, as it did not affect the nomination of their preferred candidate.