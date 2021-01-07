Britain must re-enter the world stage

Reports that the 25th amendment may be invoked to remove Donald Trump from office reaffirm what we already knew: Donald Trump is not and has never been fit to hold the office of President.

The scenes coming out of Washington last night were an attack on democracy, plain and simple. pic.twitter.com/U00CSBvS1e — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 7, 2021

The Tories should be ashamed of how they cosied up to Trump and his administration, how they stood by as he flouted the international rules-based order and how they have mimicked his populist agenda.

While this comes too late to avoid the damage Trump has done in the US and beyond, there is new hope in the inauguration of Biden on the 20th.

Liberal Democrats call on the Prime Minister to end Britain's long walk towards isolation and to seize this opportunity to re-enter the world stage as a strong ally in the fight to promote peace and end climate change and injustice.