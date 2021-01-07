Liberal Democrats

Britain must re-enter the world stage

Lib Dem Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Layla Moran responds to news that President Donald Trump's cabinet have been discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office immediately.

By Layla Moran, Jan 07, 2021 12:01

Reports that the 25th amendment may be invoked to remove Donald Trump from office reaffirm what we already knew: Donald Trump is not and has never been fit to hold the office of President.

The Tories should be ashamed of how they cosied up to Trump and his administration, how they stood by as he flouted the international rules-based order and how they have mimicked his populist agenda.

While this comes too late to avoid the damage Trump has done in the US and beyond, there is new hope in the inauguration of Biden on the 20th.

Liberal Democrats call on the Prime Minister to end Britain's long walk towards isolation and to seize this opportunity to re-enter the world stage as a strong ally in the fight to promote peace and end climate change and injustice.

