Stand up for Carers - Facebook Ads Bulk Buy

By Robin Rea, Jan 07, 2021 10:01

Unpaid carers are doing a remarkable and important job in very difficult circumstances. They deserve our support.

But many carers are facing extreme financial hardship.

900,000 full-time unpaid carers rely on Carer’s Allowance – but at just £67.25 a week, it’s just not nearly enough.

In November, the Liberal Democrats launched a campaign calling on the UK Government to immediately raise Carer’s Allowance by £1,000 a year, the same as the uplift in Universal Credit. To make this campaign a success, we need local parties up and down the country to make it part of their campaigns.

That’s why we’re offering a new bulk-buy deal on digital advertising.

