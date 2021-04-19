Carers deserve better than 5p more per day

Being a carer can be rewarding and full of love.

900,000 full-time unpaid carers rely on Carer’s Allowance

But it’s far from glamorous. It can be relentless and exhausting.

900,000 full-time unpaid carers rely on Carer’s Allowance – but at just £67.25 a week, it’s not nearly enough.

More than a third of those on Carer’s Allowance are struggling to make ends meet.

Many have been struggling for months, often relying on foodbanks to feed themselves and the people they care for.

Increasing Carer’s Allowance by 5p a day is an insult

The Government’s decision to increase Carer’s Allowance by 5p a day is an insult to the millions of people looking after their loved ones.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to immediately raise Carer’s Allowance by £1,000 a year.

I’ve been a carer for much of my life.

First as a teenager, nursing my mum during her long battle against bone cancer.

Later for my Nanna, organising her care and trying to make her last few years as comfortable as we could.

And now as a father, as Emily and I care for our disabled son John.

I know how tough it can be.

We are calling on the Government to immediately raise Carer’s Allowance by £1,000 a year.

Whether you are the parent of a disabled child, a young carer or you look after an elderly family member, Coronavirus has made it even tougher.

Most carers are spending even more time looking after loved ones during the pandemic.

Most haven’t been able to take a single break since it started. Most are simply exhausted.

I am determined that the Liberal Democrats will lead the way to a more caring society as we emerge from this pandemic.