Today is Carers Rights Day, and the Liberal Democrats are continuing to stand up for carers.

The Covid pandemic has shown that we are a nation of carers. But it’s also shown how, for this Conservative Government carers are nothing more than an afterthought.

From Ministers’ abject failure to protect people in care homes, to their refusal to raise Carer’s Allowance when they put up Universal Credit, carers have been forgotten and ignored again and again.

People looking after their loved ones are doing an important job and making big sacrifices every day. They deserve more support.

So we are still pressing the Government to raise Carer’s Allowance – currently less than £10 a day – to help the millions of carers facing financial hardship this winter.

We are also continuing to push for emergency funding to give carers a break. Many haven’t had a rest from their caring responsibilities since the pandemic hit, and many are simply exhausted.

Boris Johnson is refusing to give carers the support they deserve - no increase in carers allowance and no proper breaks.



He's letting down the millions of people who care for a loved one.https://t.co/ETBlJ0bpPC — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) September 9, 2021

And last week, Ed Davey won the fight to allow disabled young people to access their own money previously locked away in Child Trust Funds.

Last year I told the Prime Minister about Mikey – a young man locked out of his own Child Trust Fund because he’s severely disabled.



I’m delighted that we’ve finally secured a promise from the Government to change the law and end this injustice.pic.twitter.com/qilZuwVPpD — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) November 18, 2021

There are new fights we’ve taken up on behalf of carers too.

Many carers are never identified as carers and told about their rights, so Daisy Cooper tabled an amendment to the Health and Care Bill that would put a duty on the NHS to identify and support unpaid carers. Sadly the Government didn’t accept Daisy’s amendment in the House of Commons, but we will keep pushing for carers to be included in the Bill as it goes through the Lords.

Finally, we have listened to disabled young people and their carers who are very worried about the Government’s plans to take Universal Credit away from them.

New rules due to come in next month would prevent disabled people aged 16 or over from receiving Universal Credit if they are in education, unless they have been assessed as having “limited capability for work” before starting their education.

Ministers hoped to get the change through without any debate or scrutiny in Parliament, but Wendy Chamberlain and Mike Storey have tabled motions in both the Commons and the Lords to stop them.

These are all difficult but important fights. We're proud that Liberal Democrats are fighting to make sure that carers are not taken for granted any longer.