Carmichael comments on continuing stalemate in NI power-sharing talks 

Responding to James Brokenshire’s comments that power-sharing talks in Northern Ireland are stalling, Alistair Carmichael, Lib Dem Spokesperson for Northern Ireland, said:

By Liberal Democrats, Oct 18, 2017 4:10

Alistair Carmichael outside the Palace of Westminster.

The comments from the Secretary of State regarding the current state of the talks process in Northern Ireland is deeply troubling. There are very real consequences for the people of Northern Ireland with the continuing stalemate – budgetary decisions are waiting to be taken, NHS targets are being missed and waiting lists are getting longer, and there is uncertainty for economic investment. Northern Ireland is also lacking a voice in the crucial Brexit negotiations.

It is clear that the Government and political parties now need to consider fresh approaches to finding an agreement. The Government must now move from a closed DUP-Sinn Féin format towards a more multilateral process, bring in an external mediator, and make it clear that other approaches to the formation of the power-sharing government will be considered.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

/* */