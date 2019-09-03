Full Job Description

Job Title: Caseworker

Working For: Jane Dodds MP (Brecon and Radnorshire)

Location: Brecon

Salary: £19,641 - £28,404 - IPSA pay range

Closing Date: 18 September 2019

Job Details

The role will focus on constituency casework and policy correspondence and will involve dealing directly with constituents on a wide range of issues

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

jane.dodds.mp@parliament.uk with the subject line: ‘Caseworker Application Brecon and Radnorshire’.

Please apply by email attaching:

CV (including contact telephone numbers and email address);

Covering letter (two A4 pages maximum) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it; and

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

Interview/Start Dates

The deadline for receipt of applications is 11pm on September 18th. Interviews will take place on Friday September 20th, with a view to the successful candidate starting as soon as possible.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.