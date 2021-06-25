Caseworker for Sarah Green MP

Job Title: Caseworker

Working For: Sarah Green MP (Chesham and Amersham)

Location: Constituency

Salary: In line with IPSA pay scales

Length of Contract: Full time fixed term (6 months) with possible extension.

Hours: Full time (part time hours considered).

Job Details

Sarah Green MP is looking for a caseworker to join her team.

You will be supporting Sarah in handling constituents’ concerns on a wide variety of issues, such as immigration, health, education, housing and benefits. You will liaise with relevant organisations to help resolve constituents’ concerns. You will also provide support in dealing with a high volume of standard queries from constituents regarding national issues and campaigns.

This role will be based in the constituency office for Chesham and Amersham. The caseworker will handle individual casework brought to the MP by constituents. This includes initial assessment of their issue, identifying and procuring missing information, planning a strategy to assist them and then communicating with the local and national agencies, officials and departments needed to help the constituent resolve the situation. Some cases will be complex and require numerous actions across a span of time. The caseworker will need to manage this process accurately and sensitively. They may have a large caseload to manage and need to keep on top of many different tasks.

Applicants should have a good working knowledge of local public services and local government in Buckinghamshire. They should be detailed and organised self-starters, with excellent written and spoken communication skills. Applicants should have a genuine desire to help constituents in need, and be able to reassure vulnerable constituents and put them at ease. The position is suitable for someone who enjoys problem solving, has excellent interpersonal and communication skills and is highly organised. It would be ideal for someone who has held a previous advisory role.

Closing date: Friday 2nd July

Interview/Start dates: To start as soon as possible

Application details: Please send CV (no more than 2 pages) and a covering letter (1 page) outlining how you meet the requirements of this role to: [email protected]