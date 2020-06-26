Liberal Democrats

Community Champions Hall of Fame

Catch up with Siobhan Benita and our Community Champions Hall of Fame winners

By Liberal Democrats, Jun 26, 2020 2:06

We've been inspired by some of the tremendous efforts that our party activists have taken over the past few months.

Coronavirus has hit communities hard across the country. Early on in the lockdown, as a party we decided to turn our traditional campaigning army into a non-political community taskforce, with the aim of helping the most vulnerable during this difficult time.

The response was fantastic. Find out more about the winners of our Community Champions competition, and how they helped in their communities, with this webcast.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.