Liberal Democrats

Changing hearts and minds

Liberal Democrats Head of Insight, Denise Baron, explains how our campaigns are moving the needle on Brexit

By Denise Baron, Oct 25, 2018 5:10

Our campaigns are underpinned by research and polling on public attitues - putting us in the best possible position to win a final say on Brexit. 

And it is working. 

Public attitudes on Brexit have really been shifting in the last year, as it's becoming clear how much of a mess the Tories are making on Brexit - and the Liberal Democrats have led the charge to demand a Final Say. 

The needle is shifting. Now we see that two-thirds of the public think the Brexit negotiations are going badly:

e-mailchartBansri-01.png

3.3 million Leave voters now support a People's Vote with the option to Remain in the EU: 

e-mailchartBansri_hands-03-03.pngAnd the UK would vote to stay in the European Union by 53% to 47% if asked again:

e-mailchartBansri-02.png

Democracy didn't end in 2016. 

We must make sure people have the final say on any Brexit deal that Theresa May negotiates. 

And if the public decide it's a bad deal, they should have the chance to reject it - and an option to Remain in the EU. 

