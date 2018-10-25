Changing hearts and minds

Our campaigns are underpinned by research and polling on public attitues - putting us in the best possible position to win a final say on Brexit.
And it is working.
Public attitudes on Brexit have really been shifting in the last year, as it's becoming clear how much of a mess the Tories are making on Brexit - and the Liberal Democrats have led the charge to demand a Final Say.
The needle is shifting. Now we see that two-thirds of the public think the Brexit negotiations are going badly:
3.3 million Leave voters now support a People's Vote with the option to Remain in the EU:
And the UK would vote to stay in the European Union by 53% to 47% if asked again:
Democracy didn't end in 2016.
We must make sure people have the final say on any Brexit deal that Theresa May negotiates.
And if the public decide it's a bad deal, they should have the chance to reject it - and an option to Remain in the EU.