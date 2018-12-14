Liberal Democrats

Chaos and Crisis

Brexit is a national embarrassment. The events of the last few weeks have proven that the government is in absolute chaos.

By Jo Swinson, Dec 14, 2018 5:12

The Prime Minister pulled her Brexit vote; but if that wasn’t bad enough her MPs’ leadership challenge also spoke volumes: Conservative MPs can change their minds, but the British people cannot!

While the Liberal Democrats have been fighting for a final say on the Brexit Deal since day one, the Tory party have been putting party before country and refusing to give Parliament a say and refusing to give the people the final say.

The Liberal Democrats are the only national party fighting for you to have a final say.

What’s more, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party have been happy to sit on the sidelines and watch as the Conservative Government’s disastrous Brexit tears this country apart.

We are taking every opportunity to push for a people’s vote in Parliament. When the time comes, we need to be ready.

We are preparing for the next stage of our campaign.

Can you help make sure we are ready?

