Job Title: Chief Executive, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Salary: £40-£45k depending on experience

Tenure: The role is offered on a permanent, full-time contract and subject to a six-month probationary period (which may be extended based on performance) with two three-month check-point reviews led by the Convenor

Location: The post is based in the Party's office at 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh.

Closing date: Thursday 6th April.

Purpose of job

To achieve maximum elected representation and the implementation if Liberal Democratic policies in Scotland, the Chief Executive leads the party administration and directs the human, financial and administrative resources of the Party. They will bring energy and outstanding leadership to this crucial job, whilst recognising that the relationships with the Leader (for political leadership) and the Office Bearers (line managers of the Chief Executive and the representatives of all members of the party) have a key role in the direction of the party.

The Chief Executive is responsible for all staff employed by the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

emma.walker@scotlibdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV;

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 sides of A4 with (a) a statement of suitability (drawing from the competencies listed in the job description) and (b) a vision for the role (drawing from the key objectives set out in the job description); and

Details for two referees, one of whom should be your current or most recent employer

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.