FULL JOB DESCRIPTION

Job title: Chief of Staff to Leader of the Liberal Democrats

Key relationships: Leader, Leader’s Office, Lib Dem HQ, Whips Office in the Commons and Lords

Line management: Head of Office and Press Secretary

Salary: £70,000 - £80,000 pa. Dependent on experience.

Benefit: 8% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Tenure: Permanent

Hours: Full Time 40 hours/week,with some evening and weekend working required. We are happy to discuss flexible working.

Location: Lib Dem HQ and House of Commons

Security clearance: Upon appointment to a Member’s office, a new member of staff will be required to comply with the Baseline Personnel Security Standard (BPSS) and undergo a Counter Terrorist Check (CTC), undertaken by the Members’ Staff Verification Office (MSVO) and Pass Office respectively. You can find more information on this here.

Purpose of job:

The Liberal Democrats are going from strength to strength, and this is a hugely exciting time to join a growing team in the Leader’s Office and be central to shaping its direction as the first Chief of Staff of this new leadership. Ambitions are high for what the party can achieve, and the successful candidate for Chief of Staff will support the Leader and direct her team to identify and make the most of the opportunities ahead while keeping a watchful eye for and advising on any risks.

The role includes running the Leader’s office, delivering on the Leader’s and party’s strategy, advising on the political context, and representing the Leader in interactions with party colleagues, the parliamentary party, donors, and other key players in the wider political arena.

This is a behind-the-scenes role, requiring great emotional intelligence, resilience and ability to work at pace in a fast-changing environment.

Note: the post-holder is not able to engage in personal political activities (such as standing for public election) or in publicly commenting eg tweeting on their own account.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

Application Procedure

Please apply by email to sara.mosavi@libdems.org.uk by attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Closing date: Thursday 8th August Midday

Interviews: w/c 12 August (likely 13-15 August)

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.