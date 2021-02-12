Liberal Democrats

We must stand against China's crackdown on the BBC

Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson Layla Moran responds to the Chinese Government banning BBC World News

By Layla Moran, Feb 12, 2021 11:02

Silencing the BBC shows that the Chinese government has no intention on stopping its human rights abuses.

The Chinese government’s BBC ban, in response to their reporting on the Uyghur genocide and other abuses, marks their latest move in an unacceptable crackdown on fundamental freedoms.

We've already seen the consequences of this in Hong Kong.


The role of media outlets such as the BBC is crucial to ensuring high-quality reporting of events around the world.

What is happening to the Uyghurs in Xinjiang is a genocide, and silencing the BBC for reporting on it shows that the Chinese government has no intention on stopping its appalling human rights abuses.

We urge the UK Government to stand up for the BBC and work together with our international allies to stand up for human rights, the rule of law and democracy in China and across the globe.

We can't allow the genocide in Xinjiang to continue.

