US Pushing for Chlorinated Chicken Trade

"We must stop Boris Johnson ramming through a damaging Trump trade deal."

The US trade team is offering PR tips on how to force chlorinated chicken down our throats.

That tells you everything you need to know.



Leaked documents from the US-UK trade deal talks have revealed the truth. The US team agreed to share their “public lines” on chlorine-washed chicken.



Why? They argue it’s to “inform the media narrative.”



In reality, it’s “how to sell the lie.”



These trade talks hang in the balance due to Brexit. US negotiators had ‘the most angst’ about EU limits to the use of chemicals in food production. They want a no-deal Brexit so we can break from EU regulations on food standards.



The Tories’ desperation for a trade deal with Donald Trump risks leading to lower standards for the food on our tables. A hard Brexit means fewer regulations and standards on the quality of our food.



This will not just be damaging to our health. It will be incredibly damaging to our food production industries, too.



We must stop Boris Johnson ramming through a damaging Trump trade deal. It will do great damage to both British consumers and farmers.



We will stop Boris, stop Brexit and uphold our world-leading food standards.



Our country’s health is at the heart of our vision for a brighter future.