BREAKING: Government follows Lib Dems' calls for UK-wide approach to festive season

With so many families desperate to spend the festive season together, we can't allow fractured guidance to confuse people.

By Liberal Democrats, Oct 30, 2020 4:10

Earlier this week, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey called on the four governments of the UK to work together and agree on a set of unified guidelines that would work for families across the UK during the festive season.

We're glad to see that the UK leaders have listened to the Liberal Democrats' calls.

In a joint letter from Ed, Scottish Leader Willie Rennie, Welsh Leader Jane Dodds and Alliance Deputy Leader Stephen Farry MP, they warned that "the interlinked nature of life in the United Kingdom means no one government can devise this guidance in isolation."

Now, with reports circulating that the UK Government will hold meetings to try to develop this UK-wide approach, it's more important than ever that Boris Johnson puts the national interest first to help families up and down the UK plan for a Christmas that is as normal as possible.

With so many families desperate to be back together this festive season, we cannot allow political bickering to confuse people.

These meetings must be more than just a publicity stunt. They must result in comprehensive uniform guidance for family gatherings, as well as a common approach to transport, student return and asymptomatic testing - and it must happen urgently.

Ultimately, if we are to both keep people safe and ensure families have any chance of spending holidays such as Diwali, Hanukkah and Christmas together, then Ministers across these isles must also get a grip on the failing test, trace and isolate trace system.

 

