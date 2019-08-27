A no deal Brexit must be stopped

The Liberal Democrats stand ready to do everything we can to prevent a No Deal Brexit.

With Boris Johnson determined to plough headlong into this national crisis, which he admits will lead to food and medicine shortages, we now need to work across party lines to take control of the order paper.

Before today's meeting with party leaders, I made it clear that no option is off the table when it comes to stopping the UK crashing out of the E.U. without a deal. I also outlined a potential legislative ‘triple lock’ to prevent it.

I am pleased that the meeting focused on a legislative route to prevent No Deal. We have agreed this is the best way forward, and we are now considering various scenarios to deliver this. There will be further meetings over the next few days across all groups in Parliament.

This afternoon, I attended and spoke at another cross-party meeting at Church House. Together, we stated our opposition to an anti-democratic shut-down (prorogation) of Parliament, which Boris Johnson could use to force through No Deal.

I look forward to continuing these cross-party efforts to avert a disastrous No Deal Brexit. Then, the Lib Dems will continue to lead the fight to stop Brexit altogether.