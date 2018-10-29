Climate and the Low Carbon Economy

Liberal Democrats

By Sarah Dixon on October 29, 2018

This group will be publishing its final paper for Autumn Conference 2019.

The group's remit is set out here.

Chair: Duncan Brack

Duncan is a vice-chair of the Federal Policy Committee. An independent environmental policy analyst, he was a special adviser to Chris Huhne at the Department of Energy and Climate Change during the coalition government. He edits the quarterly Journal of Liberal History and co-edited Reinventing the State: Social Liberalism for the 21st Century (2007) and The Green Book: New Directions for Liberals in Government (2013). He was chair of Federal Conference Committee 2003-10.

Vice-chair: Sian Reid
Sian, an experienced councillor with an expertise in the field of climate change, was responsible for the preparation and implementation of the Council’s Climate Change policy in 2008. As a former leader of Cambridge City Council, she aided in the instalment of the Cambridge Climate Investment Fund. She has been invited to speak as an expert on local government and climate change at multiple events and campaigns including: Paris talks, CEMR events, and Cambridge Retrofit Campaign.

Members of the group:
William Barter
Chris Bowers
Paul BurallLynne Featherstone
Alyssa Gilbert
Philip Good
Fiona Hall
Richard Hebditch
Pippa Heylings
Mark Hinnells
Susan Juned
Catherine LeGrice-Mack
Keith Melton
Alex Meredith
Mark Petterson
Edward Robinson
Alessandra Rossetti
Philip Sargent
Neil Stockley
Frances Toomey
Martin Veart
Andrew Warren
Christine Willmore

