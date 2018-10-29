Climate and the Low Carbon Economy

This group will be publishing its final paper for Autumn Conference 2019.

The group's remit is set out here.

Chair: Duncan Brack

Duncan is a vice-chair of the Federal Policy Committee. An independent environmental policy analyst, he was a special adviser to Chris Huhne at the Department of Energy and Climate Change during the coalition government. He edits the quarterly Journal of Liberal History and co-edited Reinventing the State: Social Liberalism for the 21st Century (2007) and The Green Book: New Directions for Liberals in Government (2013). He was chair of Federal Conference Committee 2003-10.

Vice-chair: Sian Reid

Sian, an experienced councillor with an expertise in the field of climate change, was responsible for the preparation and implementation of the Council’s Climate Change policy in 2008. As a former leader of Cambridge City Council, she aided in the instalment of the Cambridge Climate Investment Fund. She has been invited to speak as an expert on local government and climate change at multiple events and campaigns including: Paris talks, CEMR events, and Cambridge Retrofit Campaign.



Members of the group:

William Barter

Chris Bowers

Paul BurallLynne Featherstone

Alyssa Gilbert

Philip Good

Fiona Hall

Richard Hebditch

Pippa Heylings

Mark Hinnells

Susan Juned

Catherine LeGrice-Mack

Keith Melton

Alex Meredith

Mark Petterson

Edward Robinson

Alessandra Rossetti

Philip Sargent

Neil Stockley

Frances Toomey

Martin Veart

Andrew Warren

Christine Willmore