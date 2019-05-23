Liberal Democrats

And polls have closed!

Polls have closed in the EU elections - take a look back out our amazing campaign:

By Dan Schmeising, May 23, 2019 10:05

The flags of EU countries flying.

That's that - polls for the European elections are now closed!

We've fought so, so hard - I'm incredibly proud of each and every single one of our candidates, campaigners and voters. 💛

In the last 6 weeks, we've:

🔶 Fought a large-scale campaign that went toe-to-toe with Labour, the Conservatives and Nigel Farage's Brexit Party
🔶 Delivered over 12 million letters
🔶 Reached over 2.5 million people via social media - on polling day alone
🔶 Knocked on 225,000 doors
🔶 Nearly tripled our standing in the polls - from 7% to 20%:

This couldn't have happened without our amazing members and volunteers. They've worked their socks off - and if the polls are right, we're on course for some amazing results on Sunday night.

We've picked up some pretty significant momentum since our amazing local election results at the start of the month. And we've got big things in the pipeline - why not join us today and be part of what's to come?

Membership of the party is great value - it starts at just £1 a month. Take 5 minutes now and join the biggest, strongest Remain party - it'll be worth it, promise 😊

