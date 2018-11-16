We're closer than ever

It's taken us two years of negotiations with the EU to get a deal.

But what we now have in front of us is a very bad deal for the United Kingdom. We are left rule takers not rule makers.

The Liberal Democrats won’t stand idly by and watch a Tory Brexit wreck our NHS, endanger our security and damage our economy. Far from creating a ‘Global Britain’, this deal leaves the UK tied loosely to Europe but with no influence, and shunned by the rest of the world.

Rather than wasting time, money and effort on delivering a Brexit deal which no one, whether they voted remain or leave, signed up for, the Liberal Democrats are fighting tooth and nail to give power back to the people.

We are fighting to give people the final say on the Brexit deal, with the choice to remain in the EU.

By protecting the economy from a Brexit slowdown, remaining in the EU would allow the UK to focus on the challenges which really affect communities up and down the country, like waiting lists in the NHS, schools under-funding and falling police numbers.

Unlike the Tories and Labour, the Liberal Democrats are showing real leadership by offering a clear solution on how we stop Brexit and end the chaos.

For over two years now, the Liberal Democrats have led the fight to give the people, not politicians, the final say on the Brexit deal, with the option to Remain in the UK.

