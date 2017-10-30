CO2 emissions hit record high

The government must take urgent action following a UN report warning that CO2 emissions have reached a record high.

As Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, I played a key role in international attempts to tackle climate change.

If we continue as we are, we will miss the Paris Agreement targets. So the British government needs to go further and faster than their recent Clean Growth Strategy with far greater investment in home energy efficiency and an acceleration of renewable energy now it is clearly the cheapest.

Ministers should use the Budget to announce the go-ahead of tidal lagoons and reverse their opposition to onshore wind farms, which the Conservatives have banned even though they are now the cheapest form of power.

The Liberal Democrats recently launched a ground-breaking report that sets out a series of bold measures to tackle climate change - that are so desperately needed.

If climate change is to be taken seriously, Britain needs the Liberal Democrats – a party that understands what bold measures must be taken and has the will to press ahead to a clean, green and carbon-free future.

