Comments from Goldman Sachs boss shows threat of Brexit to our financial sector

Comments made today on Twitter by Goldman Sachs boss Lloyd Blankfein highlight very real concerns about the threat of Brexit to our financial sector.

In London. GS still investing in our big new Euro headquarters here. Expecting/hoping to fill it up, but so much outside our control.#Brexit pic.twitter.com/XwrIcqwM1t — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) October 30, 2017

The UK financial services industry generates over £65 billion in tax revenue each year. That is vital funding for our schools and hospitals that would be lost if companies move jobs and operations abroad.

This should serve as a timely reminder to Theresa May of the consequences of an extreme Brexit for our economy and public services.