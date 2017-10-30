Comments from Goldman Sachs boss shows threat of Brexit to our financial sector

This should serve as a timely reminder to Theresa May of the consequences of an extreme Brexit for our economy and public services.

By Vince Cable, Oct 30, 2017 4:10

A screen at the stockmarket showing values rising and falling.

Comments made today on Twitter by Goldman Sachs boss Lloyd Blankfein highlight very real concerns about the threat of Brexit to our financial sector.

The UK financial services industry generates over £65 billion in tax revenue each year. That is vital funding for our schools and hospitals that would be lost if companies move jobs and operations abroad.

