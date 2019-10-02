Liberal Democrats

Communications Officer

By Andrea Lozano on October 02, 2019

Full Job Description

Job Title:            Communications Officer

Responsible to:  Jane Brophy MEP & Chris Davies MEP (North West England) 

Salary:                £22,000-£24,000 (Depending on experience)

Location:            Stockport, Greater Manchester, North West England 

Closing Date:      Wednesday 16 October 2019 until 5:00 p.m

Purpose of the job

The primary responsibilities of the postholder will be to work in a leading role in the small staff team in Stockport to ensure that the North West Liberal Democrat MEP's communications are delivered in a professional manner. The post-holder will be expected to demonstrate an ability to understand and promote political positions and policy; they will be expected to build credibility with journalists and commentators; they will managed the social media profiles for two MEPs; they will design creative and engaging content; they will be expected to work quickly and accurately under pressure. They will be expected to work evenings and weekends when necessary.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

by email to Pablo.OHana@libdems.org.uk with the subject line: ‘Communication Officer’.

Applicants should send a one-page CV and then choose a recent news item, topical issue or Liberal Democrat priority and submit:

  • One draft press release
  • Three social media posts with good quality photos or info graphics to accompany
  • No more than 100 words outline a potential supporting PR stunt
  • An example of a Facebook, Twitter or Instagram advert they would run – including who it would be targeted to

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

Interview/Start Dates

Application deadline:  5pm on 16th October 2019 

Contract:                      Subject to Article 50 extension

Interviews:                  W/C 23rd September 2019 

Start date:                    1st November – subject to Article 50 extension

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.

