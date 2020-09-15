Preparing for elections

Last week we officially welcomed our newest member - Director of Strategy, Research and Messaging Mimi Turner.

Mimi provided for us her perspective on the Party’s strategic and campaigning position, as well as an initial summary of what we might do differently in future. There is much to be done but we are excited by the steps the Party is taking to get more Liberal Democrats elected and our newly elected Leader’s listening tour.

We had a lively discussion on how to make sure our principles are informing a message which is relevant and attractive to voters - those who already support us and those who might come to do so.

We also heard a detailed update from the Scottish Party on their plans for the 2021 Scottish General Election. That election is a State Party matter, but as we continue to improve our internal communications and make our resource allocation more efficient, it is with great thanks that the Committee received the briefing.

The future of the Union is at stake in 2021 and electing Liberal Democrats may prove vital in saving it - supporting the Scottish Paty’s efforts will be one of our top priorities going into the year.

Across a packed meeting, we also found time to confirm Baroness Suttie (Alison) as the Chair of the Joint Candidates Sub-Committee (JCSC). JCSC leads the national coordination of our capacity to field outstanding candidates in elections across the country.

We also heard an update on door knocking and its appropriateness in the COVID-19 era - with appropriate precautions and in relatively safe areas only, we will be back out speaking to the public - and continued to scrutinise our approach to target seats. Please do check out the guidance on this: https://www.libdems.org.uk/covid-doorstep.

Next month we meet again but in the meantime we hope to see as many of you as possible at the Virtual Conference.