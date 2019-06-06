Salary: Competitive (depending on experience)

Hours: Full time

Tenure: Six month contract (renewable, dependent on Brexit negotiations)

Location: London (significant travel may be involved)

Closing Date: Midday, Monday 17th June 2019

Purpose:

Liberal Democrat and ALDE Group MEP, Irina von Wiese, is seeking a Communications Manager to join her team in London, on a full-time basis. We intend to offer a six month contract, renewable and dependent on Brexit negotiations; and start date is as soon as possible. Significant travel may be involved.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

Hussain Khan at hussain.khan@libdems.org.uk with the subject heading "EP application - Communications Manager, London"

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.