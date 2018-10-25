Power for People and Communities - Policy Working Group

This working group has now concluded. The final paper can be found here.
Chair - Tim Pickstone
Vice Chair - Helen Bailey
Full Group Membership
Baroness Pinnock (Commuities and Local Government Spokesperson)
Alisdair McGregor (Federal Policy Committee Representative)
Anna Casey Williams
Charles Tarvin
David Chalmers
Gordon Lishman
Hilary Myers
Ian Curtis
Jeanette Sunderland
Jock Coats
Joshua Dixon
Mohsin Khan
Penny Stradling
Prue Bray
Sakina Chenot
Sue Sutherland
Thomas Oliver
You can find the full remit of the group here.