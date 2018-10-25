Liberal Democrats

Power for People and Communities - Policy Working Group

By Jonathan Everett on October 25, 2018

This working group has now concluded. The final paper can be found here.

Chair - Tim Pickstone

Vice Chair - Helen Bailey

Full Group Membership

Baroness Pinnock (Commuities and Local Government Spokesperson)

Alisdair McGregor (Federal Policy Committee Representative)

Anna Casey Williams

Charles Tarvin

David Chalmers

Gordon Lishman

Hilary Myers

Ian Curtis

Jeanette Sunderland

Jock Coats

Joshua Dixon

Mohsin Khan

Penny Stradling

Prue Bray

Sakina Chenot

Sue Sutherland

Thomas Oliver

 

You can find the full remit of the group here.

 

 

