Community Liaison Officer for Jane Dodds MS
Salary range: £20,607 - £27,790 pro-rata (Band 3)
(5 point scale, appointment will only be above point 1 in exceptional circumstances)
Working hours: 22.2. Fixed term until 31 May 2022
Location: Llandrindod Wells, Powys
Reference: MBS-025-21
To provide the Member of the Senedd with administrative, constituency and publicity support ensuring that standards of confidentiality are maintained.
Main Duties
- Respond to enquiries from constituents, other politicians and the media
- Ensure all cases are logged; monitor progress and ensure all identified actions are taken
- Ensure records are kept and information managed confidentially in line with the Data Protection Act
- Answer telephone, take messages and deal with enquiries and requests as appropriate
Essential Knowledge and Experience
- Some experience of administrative work and knowledge of office systems
- Knowledge and understanding of issues relevant to the local area
Essential Qualifications
- NVQ Qualification level 3 or 4 or equivalent in a relevant subject or;
- Demonstrable numeracy and literacy skills e.g. English and Maths GCSE (or equivalent) at Grade C or above
Essential Skills and Behaviours
- Effective organisation and planning skills
- Ability to work on own initiative to tight deadlines, with the ability to work flexibly and juggle a range of tasks
- Excellent communication skills
You are advised to read the full Job and Person Specification before applying for this post
For more information and to apply, please submit an application form to [email protected]
Benefits of working for a Member