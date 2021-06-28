Liberal Democrats

Community Liaison Officer for Jane Dodds MS

By Benita Osei-Bonsu on June 28, 2021

Salary range: £20,607 - £27,790 pro-rata (Band 3)

(5 point scale, appointment will only be above point 1 in exceptional circumstances)

Working hours: 22.2. Fixed term until 31 May 2022

Location: Llandrindod Wells, Powys

Reference:  MBS-025-21

To provide the Member of the Senedd with administrative, constituency and publicity support ensuring that standards of confidentiality are maintained.

Main Duties

  • Respond to enquiries from constituents, other politicians and the media
  • Ensure all cases are logged; monitor progress and ensure all identified actions are taken
  • Ensure records are kept and information managed confidentially in line with the Data Protection Act
  • Answer telephone, take messages and deal with enquiries and requests as appropriate

Essential Knowledge and Experience

  • Some experience of administrative work and knowledge of office systems
  • Knowledge and understanding of issues relevant to the local area

Essential Qualifications

  • NVQ Qualification level 3 or 4 or equivalent in a relevant subject or;
  • Demonstrable numeracy and literacy skills e.g. English and Maths GCSE (or equivalent) at Grade C or above

Essential Skills and Behaviours

  • Effective organisation and planning skills
  • Ability to work on own initiative to tight deadlines, with the ability to work flexibly and juggle a range of tasks
  • Excellent communication skills

 

You are advised to read the full Job and Person Specification before applying for this post

For more information and to apply, please submit an application form to [email protected]

Job and person specification

Application form

Important information

Benefits of working for a Member

 

Closing date: 12pm (midday) 12 July 2021

Interview date: Week commencing 12 July 2021

