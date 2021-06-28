Community Liaison Officer for Jane Dodds MS

Salary range: £20,607 - £27,790 pro-rata (Band 3)

(5 point scale, appointment will only be above point 1 in exceptional circumstances)

Working hours: 22.2. Fixed term until 31 May 2022

Location: Llandrindod Wells, Powys

Reference: MBS-025-21

To provide the Member of the Senedd with administrative, constituency and publicity support ensuring that standards of confidentiality are maintained.

Main Duties

Respond to enquiries from constituents, other politicians and the media

Ensure all cases are logged; monitor progress and ensure all identified actions are taken

Ensure records are kept and information managed confidentially in line with the Data Protection Act

Answer telephone, take messages and deal with enquiries and requests as appropriate

Essential Knowledge and Experience

Some experience of administrative work and knowledge of office systems

Knowledge and understanding of issues relevant to the local area

Essential Qualifications

NVQ Qualification level 3 or 4 or equivalent in a relevant subject or;

Demonstrable numeracy and literacy skills e.g. English and Maths GCSE (or equivalent) at Grade C or above

Essential Skills and Behaviours

Effective organisation and planning skills

Ability to work on own initiative to tight deadlines, with the ability to work flexibly and juggle a range of tasks

Excellent communication skills

You are advised to read the full Job and Person Specification before applying for this post

For more information and to apply, please submit an application form to [email protected]

Job and person specification

Application form

Important information

Benefits of working for a Member

Closing date: 12pm (midday) 12 July 2021

Interview date: Week commencing 12 July 2021