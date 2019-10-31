Full Job Description

Job Title: Community Manager

Responsible to: Head of Membership & Engagement

Salary: £21,000-£27,000 pa (depending on experience)

Tenure: Fixed term to cover the next General Election period or until the 31st December 2019.

Location: LDHQ, Westminster, London SW1P

Hours: Full time 37.5 hours per week

Closing date: No fixed closing date, interviews will take place on an ongoing basis

Purpose of the job

We are looking for a passionate Community Managerto help us manage Liberal Democrat online communities during the 2019 General Election.

You will have a passion for people and a talent for writing engaging copy which motivates and inspires people to take action.

You’ll be a key part of the team who will help mobilise tens of thousands of volunteers to win more seats at this election.

As a key part of the Membership team, you will help us manage Liberal Democrat online communities to help us achieve our objectives:

Deliver our message

Mobilise volunteers

Raise money

Get out the vote

Working with the team, you will craft first-class online content that helps achieve these goals and pull together a team of skilled volunteers who can work with you to manage the communities.

You will also work closely with our Digital Communications & Campaigns teams, collaborating to developing consistent, high-quality digital content and messaging for all our online platforms that can be amplified by volunteers.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

recruitment@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.