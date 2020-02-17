FULL JOB DESCRIPTION

Job Title: Company Secretary

Responsible to: Head level role (e.g. Head of Compliance)

Salary: Senior Officer. £26k to £32k depending on experience

Tenure: Permanent

Benefit: 8% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Hours: Full time 37.5 hours per week

Location: Central London

Purpose of the job

You will make sure the governance of the Liberal Democrat party is effective, efficient and focused on the right issues. The Liberal Democrat Party is an unincorporated association, with a federal structure that is similar to membership-based voluntary organisations.

You will manage and facilitate how decisions flow through committees, making sure the right people decide, are consulted and informed.

You will make sure we meet our regulatory and reporting responsibilities as a well-run organisation.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

recruitment@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.