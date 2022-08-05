Company Secretary (July 2022)

Job Title: Company Secretary

Responsible to: Head of Compliance

Salary: £26,000 to £32,000 (Depending on experience)

Hours: Full Time (37.5)

Tenure: Permanent

Location: Westminster, London

This is a flexible working environment

You will make sure the governance of the Liberal Democrat party is effective, efficient

and focused on the right issues. The Liberal Democrat Party is an unincorporated

association, with a federal structure that is similar to membership-based voluntary

organisations.

You will manage and facilitate how decisions flow through committees and Conference,

making sure the right people decide, are consulted and informed.

You will make sure we meet our regulatory and reporting responsibilities as a well-run

organisation.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

Please read the full job description here. For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact: [email protected] attaching: -

A copy of your CV; including complete work history A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement. A completed diversity monitoring form. Please ensure we have the means to contact you by phone and email.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date (if one is given). We will not notify applicants if their application has been unsuccessful at the shortlisting stage.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are. What's it like working here? Well here's the deal!!