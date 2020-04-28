Government backs COVID bereavement scheme for NHS staff

Our NHS heroes are putting their lives on the line, and we believe that their families deserve to be protected. They should know that if the worst happens, the state will help their families. It is what they need, and what they deserve.

Now, the Government needs to go further.

We are pleased the Government have listened to our calls for a compensation scheme for frontline NHS & social care staff.



Now, the Government needs to go further and extend the scheme to include the families of all key workers who die on the frontline.

The scheme should include the families of all key workers - carers, teachers and bus driver to name a few - who die on the frontline.

The scheme should also match that given to the Armed Forces, covering pension benefits and funeral costs.

Frontline staff should know that if the worst happens, their families will be supported.

While no money could ever compensate for any loss of life, the improvements to this scheme would provide further security and comfort for those who have tragically lost loved ones due to coronavirus.

Responding to the announcement from the Secretary of State for Health that bereaved families of NHS staff will receive compensation, Layla Moran MP, who first called for the measure last month, said:



“This is a win for my cross-party campaign to introduce a Coronavirus Compensation Scheme, backed by The Express and The Times newspapers.

I'm hugely thankful for the support received from over 60 cross-party MPs and over 8,000 members of the public. Together, we convinced the Government that this compassionate scheme is needed."

